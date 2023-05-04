Crawford was pulled from Wednesday's game against Toronto due to left hamstring tightness, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Details regarding the severity of Crawford's injury likely won't come out until Thursday, per Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican. Until then, fantasy managers should consider him day-to-day.
