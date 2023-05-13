Crawford (hamstring) is expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list Friday in San Diego, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

He will follow Garrett Whitlock (elbow) in a rehab outing Tuesday with Triple-A Worcester and then his next appearance should come out of the big-league bullpen. Crawford is one of the best long relievers in the game and logged a 1.25 ERA, 0.65 WHIP and 18 strikeouts in 21.1 innings across his six most recent MLB appearances.