The Red Sox are expected to place Crawford on the restricted list Monday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Crawford didn't travel with the team to Toronto on Monday, presumably due to his status as unvaccinated player who is thus ineligible to enter Canada. The 26-year-old will be eligible to return to the team when the Red Sox take on the Orioles on Friday. In seven innings this season, Crawford has surrendered seven runs on 11 hits and six walks while striking out 11 batters.