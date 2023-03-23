Crawford (undisclosed) and Josh Winckowski are both expected to be part of the Red Sox' Opening Day roster, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

One of the two will be in the rotation until Garrett Whitlock (hip) is ready, although manager Alex Cora wouldn't say who. Crawford was scratched from a scheduled Grapefruit League start Thursday due to undisclosed reasons, but it would appear whatever he's dealing with isn't a big deal. Winckowski is making the start in his place.