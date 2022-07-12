Crawford is scheduled to either start or serve as a bulk reliever in Thursday's series finale with the Rays in Tampa Bay, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The Red Sox intend to wait until Friday's series opener with the Yankees to bring Nathan Eovaldi (back/hip) back from the 15-day injured list, so Crawford will receive one more turn through the rotation as a temporary fifth starter. Crawford impressed in his start last weekend against the Yankees, covering five innings and striking out six while allowing one earned run on four hits and two walks in a no-decision.