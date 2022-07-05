Crawford yielded two hits and a walk over 5.1 shutout frames Monday, striking out eight and earning a win over Tampa Bay.

Crawford took the mound in the third inning after Austin Davis opened with a pair of scoreless frames. The 26-year-old rookie allowed just one Ray to reach scoring position and never faced much of a threat in the dominant outing. In two games against the Rays this season, he's thrown 8.1 scoreless innings with 13 punchouts. Crawford owns a 5.04 ERA with a 32:13 K:BB through 25 innings this season.