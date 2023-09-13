Crawford came away with a no-decision in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Yankees, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out seven.

While it wasn't the most efficient performance, as Crawford needed 93 pitches (57 strikes) to record 14 outs, he wasn't the reason the Red Sox went on to get swept in the twin bill. The right-hander has failed to last longer than five innings in any of his last four starts, stumbling to a 7.88 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 20:9 K:BB through 16 innings over that stretch, but Boston doesn't have any better rotation options to close out the campaign.