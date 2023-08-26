Crawford allowed two runs on four hits and a walk over five-plus innings in Friday's loss to the Dodgers. He struck out seven and did not factor in the decision.

Crawford faced almost no threat through five shutout frames but was charged with two runs after putting two Dodgers on base in the sixth inning. He's given up three or fewer runs in six straight outings, posting a 2.73 ERA during that span. He's lowered his season ERA to 3.65 with a 101:25 K:BB across 101 frames. Crawford is currently lined up to face the Astros at home next week.