Crawford pitched six-plus innings against Tampa Bay on Thursday, allowing three runs on six hits and no walks while striking out six batters. He did not factor in the decision.

Crawford was splendid through six frames, holding the Rays scoreless and giving up just three hits. He was asked to come back out for the seventh, and things took a turn for the worse when the first three batters he faced got a hit against him. All three came around to score, cutting Crawford off from a chance for a victory. Despite the disappointing finish, it was another impressive outing by the rookie, who completed six innings for the first time as a major-leaguer and notched his first career quality start. Crawford has given up just four runs and struck out 20 batters over 16.1 frames across his past three appearances. However, Nathan Eovaldi (back/hip) is slated to return from the injured list this weekend, and Rich Hill (knee) and Michael Wacha (shoulder) could be back soon after the All-Star break, so Crawford may not be keeping his spot in the rotation.