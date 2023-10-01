Crawford did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing one hit over six scoreless innings against the Orioles. He struck out seven.
Crawford dominated the Orioles, allowing just one baserunner across six scoreless frames. The outing capped off a career year for Crawford, who set a new best in ERA (4.04) and collected a 135:36 K:BB across 31 appearances (129.1 innings).
More News
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Strikes out seven in loss•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Sharp in no-decision•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Fans seven in no-decision•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Won't make scheduled start•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Struggles against Tampa•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Ambushed by Astros•