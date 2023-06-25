Crawford (2-4) allowed four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four over six innings, taking the loss Sunday versus the White Sox.

Crawford completed six innings for just the second time in 15 appearances (seven starts) this season. Three of the four runs against him came on a pair of Luis Robert home runs, making this the first time Crawford's given up a long ball since May 22. The right-hander now has a 4.01 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 50:10 K:BB over 51.2 innings this season. He's projected to make his next start in Toronto.