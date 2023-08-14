Crawford did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk over 4.2 innings against the Tigers. He struck out two.

Crawford pitched fairly well for four innings, though he came an out shy of qualifying for a win after he was replaced in the fifth following an Akil Baddoo home run. The 27-year-old Crawford hasn't made it past the fifth inning in any of his last five starts, despite working to a respectable 3.97 ERA in that span. Overall, he's 5-6 with a 3.80 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 89:22 K:BB across 90 innings this season. Crawford's currently lined up for a road matchup with the Yankees in his next start.