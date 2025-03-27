The Red Sox placed Crawford on the 15-day injured list Thursday with right patellar tendiopathy, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Crawford's knee issue dates back to early last season, but he has resumed throwing off a mound. There is no timetable for the right-hander's return at this point, but he appears likely to miss at least the first month or so.
More News
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Bullpens on schedule•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: No progress with baseball activity•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Unlikely for Opening Day•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Status for Opening Day uncertain•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Throws bullpen session•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Nursing patellar tendon soreness•