The Red Sox placed Crawford on the 15-day injured list Thursday with right patellar tendiopathy, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Crawford's knee issue dates back to early last season, but he has resumed throwing off a mound. There is no timetable for the right-hander's return at this point, but he appears likely to miss at least the first month or so.

