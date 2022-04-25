The Red Sox officially placed Crawford (personal) on the restricted list Monday.
As was expected after Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reported earlier Monday that Crawford didn't make the trip to Toronto, the 26-year-old right-hander will go on the restricted list since he's unvaccinated and therefore ineligible to cross the Canadian border. The Red Sox brought up right-hander John Schreiber from Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding move to serve as bullpen depth while Crawford is unavailable for the four-game series with the Blue Jays.
