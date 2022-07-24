Crawford (2-3) took the loss against Toronto on Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out four and walking one over six innings.

Crawford threw 52 of 77 pitches for strikes in Saturday's contest. He pitched well enough to win, but lacked run support from his offense. The righty did pick up a quality start, his second in a row. Crawford has pitched well in July after assuming a starting role. He has a 24:4 K:BB rate and a 2.82 ERA this month after facing the Rays twice, the Yankees and the Blue Jays. He will take a 4.50 ERA into his next appearance.