Crawford (3-5) allowed nine runs on 11 hits over 3.2 innings Friday, striking out three and taking a loss against Baltimore.

Crawford gave up three runs in each of the second, third and fourth frames, including a trio of home runs. He had been taken deep just three times over his previous six outings. Friday's poor start launched his season ERA to 5.14 through 68.1 frames. Crawford has given up 16 runs through 14.2 innings over his last three appearances. He's expected to start at home against the Blue Jays next week.