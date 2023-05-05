Crawford's left hamstring strain which forced him to the injured list is considered mild, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Crawford tweaked his hamstring during an appearance Wednesday versus the Blue Jays. It sounds like he could have avoided the IL, but this allows him to take his time and for the Red Sox to add a fresh bullpen arm.
