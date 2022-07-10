Crawford pitched five innings against the Yankees on Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out six. He did not factor in the decision.

Crawford did a good job of taming the potent Yankees offense, holding New York scoreless until Aaron Hicks launched a solo shot against him in the fifth inning. That was the only extra-base hit the right-hander allowed in the contest, and he also racked up six strikeouts. Crawford is making a case for sticking with the big club for the long haul with his past two appearances. In those outings, he's compiled 10.1 innings during which he's given up only one run while posting a 14:3 K:BB.