Crawford was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday due to a left hamstring strain, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Crawford was initially considered day-to-day after leaving Wednesday's game against Toronto with hamstring tightness, but his injury now seems to be more severe than previously thought. Kaleb Ort will be recalled from Triple-A Worcester to replace Crawford in Boston's bullpen.
