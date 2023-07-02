Crawford (3-4) earned the win Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over 5.2 innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out five.

Crawford gave up a leadoff home run to George Springer to open the bottom of the first but was able to keep his composure, allowing just one more run over the next 4.2 innings, which again came on the long ball. The right-hander produced 14 swinging strikes on the afternoon while recording five strikeouts for the third time in his last four starts. Crawford has now won two of his last three decisions, though he's also allowed two home runs in back-back-back starts after not allowing more than one in any of his appearances since April 3 against the Pirates.