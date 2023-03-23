Crawford will break camp as a member of the Red Sox' rotation, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Crawford will start the fourth game of the season at home against the Pirates. It's possible it will be the only start he gets before Garrett Whitlock (hip) joins the rotation, with James Paxton (hamstring) and Brayan Bello (forearm) hopefully not far behind. Crawford earned the spot by posting a 2.03 ERA and 14:3 K:BB over 13.1 innings this spring. He was scratched from his scheduled start Thursday, but it appears that was just about lining him up for his regular-season outing.