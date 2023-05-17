Crawford (hamstring) allowed one run on three hits while striking out four over three innings of relief in a rehab appearance at Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday.
It was rehab day for the WooSox, which had Garrett Whitlock (elbow) start followed by Crawford. The Red Sox are expected to activate Crawford later this week, so it would appear the one multi-inning relief outing will be all he needs.
