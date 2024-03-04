Crawford allowed two hits and struck out four over three scoreless innings in Sunday's spring start against the Blue Jays.

Crawford made his second Grapefruit League start in a quest to be part of Boston's rotation. He's the early favorite for the No. 4 spot and has allowed one run on five hits (zero walks) while fanning five over five innings. The trick for Crawford, who averaged 77.4 pitches over 23 starts in 2023, is to be able to extend outings past the fifth inning.