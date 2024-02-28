Crawford allowed one run on three hits and struck out one over two innings in Tuesday's spring start against the Cardinals.

Crawford made his Grapefruit League debut ahead of what is expected to be a role in Boston's starting rotation. Tuesday's effort was a good first step toward becoming a rotation staple, but the right-hander needs to work on extending himself deeper into games. He averaged 77.4 pitches over his 23 starts in 2023, and manager Alex Cora told Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe that Crawford's stuff will play, but he has to maintain it for 100 pitches. The pitcher acknowledged the need to face opponents a third time and pitch into the sixth and seventh innings.