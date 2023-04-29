Crawford allowed one run on three hits and struck out three over four relief innings in Friday's 5-2 loss to Cleveland.
Crawford has been dominant coming out of the bullpen. The minor-league starter allowed one run on five hits while walking none and striking out 10 over 12.1 innings of relief. Garrett Whitlock's elbow injury opened a spot in the rotation, but the Red Sox called up Brayan Bello to start Saturday, which means Crawford will remain in the bullpen.
