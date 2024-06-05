Crawford's next scheduled start will be pushed back to early next week against the Phillies, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Crawford's next turn comes up Sunday versus the White Sox, but the Red Sox want to give him some extra rest given his recent struggles (he's allowed four or more earned runs in four of his last five starts). Boston is expected to go with a bullpen game Sunday.
