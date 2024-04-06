Crawford did not factor in the decision Friday, allowing a run on two hits and three walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out five during the win over the Angels.

Crawford faced little pushback through four shutout frames before the Angels pushed a run across in the fifth and knocked him out of the contest. Despite the decent outing, the 28-year-old forced just eight whiffs on 42 total swings. Through two starts, Crawford has posted a 12:4 K:BB while allowing one earned run over 10.2 frames. He's currently in line to face the Orioles at home next week.