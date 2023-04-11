Crawford was optioned to Triple-A Worcester by the Red Sox on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Crawford had one bad start and one good one as a rotation fill-in and will now head to Worcester with Garrett Whitlock back in commission. He's sure to see more big-league action this season, whether it's as a starter or reliever.
