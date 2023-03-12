Crawford will likely be part of the rotation early in the regular season if both Garrett Whitlock (hip) and Brayan Bello (forearm) open the season on the injured list, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Whitlock and Bello threw live batting practice Saturday and will soon make their Grapefruit League debuts. At this point, it looks like Bello is a lock to open the season on the injured list, which could clear a spot for Tanner Houck. If Whitlock joins Bello on the IL, then Crawford is the most likely candidate to make an early-season start or two. Crawford is starting Sunday against the Orioles, one of two Grapefruit League contests for the Red Sox. Houck will start against the Yankees.