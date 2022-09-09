Manager Alex Cora said Friday that Crawford (shoulder) has made slower progress than expected in his recovery than expected, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Crawford has been sidelined with a right shoulder impingement since the beginning of September and hasn't yet thrown a bullpen. In spite of his slow progress so far, the Red Sox remain hopeful that the 26-year-old will be cleared to return prior to the end of the regular season.
More News
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: On IL with shoulder impingement•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Scratched with shoulder injury•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Allows heavy traffic in loss•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Allows 10 hits•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Hammered in loss•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Effective over six in no-decision•