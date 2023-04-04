Crawford (0-1) gave up seven earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six in four innings Monday against the Pirates. He took the loss.

The Red Sox scored five runs in the first inning but Crawford still couldn't protect the lead, giving up at least one run in all four frames. With Garrett Whitlock (hip), James Paxton (hamstring) and Brayan Bello (forearm) nearing returns, Crawford is not guaranteed another turn in the rotation.