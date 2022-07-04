Crawford was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Monday.

The Red Sox are planning for a bullpen game Monday against the Rays after Michael Wacha (arm) was scratched from his scheduled start, and Crawford is a strong candidate to serve as a bulk reliever behind opener Austin Davis. Over 10 appearances (two starts) in the majors this year, Crawford has posted a 6.41 ERA and 1.73 WHIP in 19.2 innings.

