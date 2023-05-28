Crawford was removed from Saturday's game against Arizona with a trainer after being hit in the foot by a comebacker, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Crawford was able to make the play after the ball hit him in the foot, but after a few warmup pitches he was removed from the contest. Chris Martin has entered the game in Crawford's place. The right-hander should be considered day-to-day at this stage.
