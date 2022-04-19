Crawford allowed four runs on two hits and five walks while striking out two over 1.2 innings in Monday's 8-3 loss to Minnesota.

Crawford was pelted by an opponent for the second consecutive outing, allowing seven runs on five hits, six walks and a wild pitch in those two contests. A surprise addition to the Opening Day roster, the right-handed Crawford has pitched to a 15.75 ERA and 4.00 WHIP over four appearances.