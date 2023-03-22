Crawford has been scratched from Thursday's scheduled spring training start against the Pirates, Mac Cerullo of The North Andover Eagle-Tribune reports.

Instead of Crawford on the bump, it'll be Josh Winckowski who starts against Pittsburgh. No reason has been given as to why Crawford won't make the start, but the team should provide an update on the matter in the coming days. Both Crawford and Winckowski are battling for one of the final spots in the Boston rotation to open the season.