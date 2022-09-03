Crawford was scratched from his scheduled start Sunday against the Rangers with a shoulder injury, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Crawford reportedly felt sore while playing catch Saturday. It's unclear if he'll require a trip to the injured list or merely have his next outing pushed back. The Red Sox have yet to announce who will make a spot start in his absence.
