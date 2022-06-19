The Red Sox optioned Crawford to Triple-A Worcester on Sunday.
Crawford's removal from the 26-man active roster means that Josh Winckowski will stick around as the Red Sox's No. 5 starter until Nathan Eovaldi (back) is ready to return from the 15-day injured list. The Red Sox added newly acquired reliever James Norwood to the roster as a replacement for Crawford, who was tagged for four earned runs on six hits and zero walks across four innings while getting handed the loss Saturday against the Cardinals.
More News
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Takes loss Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Receiving another start•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Dominant across five frames•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Making spot start vs. Mariners•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Starting in minors•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Sent to minors•