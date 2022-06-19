The Red Sox optioned Crawford to Triple-A Worcester on Sunday.

Crawford's removal from the 26-man active roster means that Josh Winckowski will stick around as the Red Sox's No. 5 starter until Nathan Eovaldi (back) is ready to return from the 15-day injured list. The Red Sox added newly acquired reliever James Norwood to the roster as a replacement for Crawford, who was tagged for four earned runs on six hits and zero walks across four innings while getting handed the loss Saturday against the Cardinals.

More News