Crawford was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Saturday.
Crawford made eight relief appearances for the Red Sox after making the team's Opening Day roster this year, but he sputtered to an 8.44 ERA and 2.16 WHIP in 10.2 innings. He'll head to the minors as part of a move after Rich Hill (illness) was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Saturday.
