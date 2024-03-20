Crawford allowed two runs on four hits and struck out six over 5.2 innings in Tuesday's spring start against the Rays.

Crawford allowed three singles, two stolen bases and two runs in the first inning, then retired 17 of the final 18 batters faced. He threw 68 pitches (50 strikes) in what was his fourth Grapefruit League start and will get one more Grapefruit League outing. It's been quite the spring for Crawford, who sports a 1.98 ERA and 0.80 WHIP with 12 strikeouts and no walks through 13.2 innings.