Crawford did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing two runs on four hits over six innings against Texas. He struck out seven.

After Marcus Semien led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run, Crawford managed to keep Texas off the board until the sixth inning while matching a season high with seven strikeouts. The 27-year-old Crawford's allowed just three runs in his last two starts (10.2 innings) after surrendering 11 runs in his previous two outings. Overall, he's 6-7 on the season with a 4.19 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 121:33 K:BB across 118 innings. Crawford's currently in line for a home matchup with the White Sox in his next outing.