Crawford did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing four hits and a walk over five scoreless innings in a 6-3 loss to the Mariners. He struck out five.

Crawford's pitched well since moving into Boston's rotation in early June, holding opponents to three runs or fewer in seven of his 10 outings (48.1 innings) while working to a 3.72 ERA in that span. Overall, the 27-year-old right-hander is 5-5 with a 3.62 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 81:19 K:BB across 82 innings this season. Crawford's currently lined up for a home matchup with the Royals in his next outing, where he should be a solid streaming option.