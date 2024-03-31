Crawford tossed six innings against Seattle on Saturday, allowing one unearned run on three hits and one walk while striking out seven batters.

Crawford pitched well in spring training and carried that over into his first start of the campaign, holding the Mariners to a first-inning unearned run. At one point, the right-hander retired 14 straight batters, including five by strikeout. Crawford is locked into the middle of Boston's rotation and could be in for a breakout campaign after posting a 4.04 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 135:36 K:BB over 129.1 innings last season.