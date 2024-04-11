Crawford didn't factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing two hits and four walks while striking out six over five scoreless innings against the Orioles.

Crawford somehow kept the Orioles off the scoreboard despite loading the bases in the fourth and fifth innings. He lost all command to start the fifth frame, walking two of his first three batters and tossing a pair of wild pitches. Crawford has yet to be part of a decision this season, but he's allowed just one earned run on seven hits in three starts spanning 15.2 innings. He's currently lined up to toe the rubber Monday against the Guardians.