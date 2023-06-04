Crawford didn't factor into the decision in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays, allowing one run on two hits over three innings. He struck out three without walking a batter.

Making his third start in 11 appearances and first since April 9, Crawford lasted 40 pitches (29 strikes) and did his best to soak up some innings after five Boston relievers had to pitch in the matinee. The 27-year-old has been effective in a swingman role this season, posting a 3.48 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 33:6 K:BB through 33.2 innings, and with Chris Sale (shoulder) back on the IL, Crawford could get stretched out and moved into the rotation if Sale's absence proves to be lengthy.