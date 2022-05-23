Crawford hit a batter and struck out two over four scoreless innings in his first start at Triple-A Worcester last Thursday.

Crawford is a starter by trade, but he won a spot as a reliever on Boston's expanded April roster. There were rough outings in the majors, which can be partially traced to working sporadically out of the bullpen, a role to which the right-hander was not accustomed. He had been scheduled to throw three innings Thursday but he was so efficient, Crawford went back out for a fourth inning.