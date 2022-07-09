Crawford will start Saturday's game against the Yankees, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Crawford served as a bulk reliever Monday against Tampa Bay and struck out eight in 5.1 innings. Since Boston's starters continue to deal with injuries, the right-hander will make his third major-league start of the season Saturday.
More News
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Fans eight in victory•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Recalled by Boston•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Sent to minors•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Takes loss Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Receiving another start•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Dominant across five frames•