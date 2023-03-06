Crawford struck out three over three scoreless relief innings in Sunday's spring game against Miami.

Crawford made his second spring appearance (one as a starter) and has yet to allow a run while striking out five over five innings. The right-hander keeps his name in the mix for a spot in the rotation if health becomes an issue early in the season. Brayan Bello (forearm), James Paxton (hamstring) and Garrett Whitlock (hip) are all in danger of missing Opening Day.