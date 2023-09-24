Crawford (6-8) took the loss Sunday, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks over 5.1 innings against the White Sox. He struck out seven.

Crawford's now tallied seven strikeouts in three straight starts, though he'd wind up with the loss Sunday after allowing three runs between the fifth and sixth innings in a rain-shortened game. The 27-year-old Crawford sports a 4.23 ERA with a 1.15 WHIP and 128 strikeouts as he heads into his final start of the season, currently scheduled for next weekend in Baltimore.