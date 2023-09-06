Crawford did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing five runs on three hits and four walks over 3.2 innings against the Rays. He struck out five.

It was another tough outing for Crawford on Monday, who was tagged for five runs without making it through four innings. The 27-year-old right-hander's now allowed 11 runs in his last two outings (6.1 innings) after working to a 2.73 ERA in his previous six starts. Overall, Crawford's 6-7 on the season with a 4.36 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 107:30 K:BB through 107.1 innings this season. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, currently scheduled for next week against the Yankees.