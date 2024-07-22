Crawford dropped to 6-8 on the season in Sunday's 9-6 loss to the Dodgers after allowing six earned runs on seven hits while striking out two over five innings.

Crawford had given up just one home run and one run total across his three July starts heading into Sunday's outing, but he struggled to keep the ball in the yard in Los Angeles. He was staked to an early 2-0 lead, which disappeared by the third inning. He proceeded to serve up five solo home runs before all was said and done, while the sixth run he allowed coming on an RBI double by Gavin Lux in the first inning. His two strikeouts were also a season low, as he registered nine whiffs on 77 pitches. Sunday was certainly an outing to forget for the 28-year-old, though he's still been one of the better pitchers in the Red Sox rotation for much of the season. Crawford now owns a 3.37 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 112:29 K:BB in 117.2 innings and will look to bounce back in his next start, which is expected to come against the Yankees next weekend.